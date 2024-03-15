Nedbank Cup: Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Hungry Lions - Ofori or Buthelezi to replace bereaved Chaine?

The Buccaneers resume their bid to defend the Nedbank Cup by hosting Hungry Lions at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. How will Jose Riveiro's side start?

Fresh from winning last weekend's Soweto Derby showdown against Kaizer Chiefs, Pirates switch attention to the Nedbank Cup Round of 16.

With some lower-tier teams upsetting PSL sides, the Buccaneers coach Jose Riveiro might want to summon a full-strength squad to do duty.

The Buccaneers will be without goalkeeper Sipho Chaine who was granted compassionate leave following the passing of his mother.

Forward Evudence Makgopa is doubtful together with Bandile Shandu and Paseka Mako while Thabiso Lebitso is suspended.

GOAL predicts how Riveiro might line up his men on Saturday.