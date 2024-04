The Buccaneers will continue with their bid to defend South Africa's top knockout competition and they travel to KwaZulu-Natal for last-eight fixture

Orlandi Pirates face AmaZulu in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final tie at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

The Soweto giants are the Cup defending champions and they come up against Usuthu who have been struggling in the Premier Soccer League.

Coach Jose Riveiro will be forced to make changes in defence and GOAL predicts the men likely to be started by the Spaniard.