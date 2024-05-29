Nedbank Cup: Maela wants Orlando Pirates to take a leaf out of Cape Town City's book ahead of final showdown with Mamelodi Sundowns - 'They have weaknesses just like any other team'
The Sea Robbers skipper is confident the Soweto giants can exploit Masandawana just like the Citizens did last weekend.
- Downs & Pirates to bring the season's curtain down
- They face each other in Cup final this weekend
- Maela confident Bucs can cause an upset