Nedbank Cup exit still to sink in for Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson as Moroka Swallows lie in wait

BackpageMichael MadyiraNedbank Cup exit still to sink in for Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson as Moroka Swallows lie in waitPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsCavin JohnsonKaizer Chiefs vs Swallows FCSwallows FCKaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson has admitted he is yet to come to terms with elimination from the Nedbank Cup.Chiefs are out of the Nedbank CupThey are only left with the PSL title to play forBut their chances of clinching it are very slim