Nedbank Cup: Durban City storm into final after halting Orlando Pirates slayers Casric Stars' fairytale run
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Own goal sends City through
It took an own goal to separate Durban City and Casric Stars in Saturday's Nedbank Cup semi-final encounter at Chatsworth Stadium.
Casric defender Sphamandla Mlilo beat his own goalkeeper, Wandile Mthombeli, as early as six minutes into the contest to hand City the lead.
It was a goal that proved to be the winner for the Citizens, who are now in the final of this competition.
The result marks the end of Casric Stars' campaign in this tournament, a side that eliminated Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu FC.
WATCH: Mlilo's own goal
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City's other route to play in Africa
In their debut top-flight league season after being renamed from Maritzburg United, it is the first time for Durban City to reach a major Cup final.
Besides the impressive run in the Nedbank Cup, Durban City are also having a decent run in the Premier Soccer League campaign.
They are currently fifth on the table and have chances of a top-three finish.
In the event they fail to lift the Nedbank Cup, they could still play CAF Confederation Cup football next season if they secure position three.
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City to learn Nedbank Cup opponents
TS Galaxy and Milford FC will clash in another semi-final showdown to decide which team meets Durban City in the final.
It is to be seen if the final will be between Premier Soccer League teams or a top-flight league side and National First Division outfit.
The winner of the Nedbank Cup will be one of the PSL's representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.