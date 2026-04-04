Nedbank Cup: Durban City storm into final after halting Orlando Pirates slayers Casric Stars' fairytale run

It took an own goal to separate Durban City and Casric Stars in Saturday's Nedbank Cup semi-final encounter at Chatsworth Stadium.

Casric defender Sphamandla Mlilo beat his own goalkeeper, Wandile Mthombeli, as early as six minutes into the contest to hand City the lead.

It was a goal that proved to be the winner for the Citizens, who are now in the final of this competition.

The result marks the end of Casric Stars' campaign in this tournament, a side that eliminated Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu FC.