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Nhlanhla Ntuli and Haashim Domingo, Durban City vs Casric Stars, April 2026Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

Nedbank Cup: Durban City storm into final after halting Orlando Pirates slayers Casric Stars' fairytale run

Cup
Durban City vs Casric Stars FC
TS Galaxy vs Milford FC
Durban City
Casric Stars FC
TS Galaxy
Milford FC
Orbit College vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orbit College
Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay
Orlando Pirates

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit remains on course to win their first major trophy after reaching the final of South Africa's biggest knockout competition. They now wait for the winner between TS Galaxy and Milford FC, who clash in another semi-final match.

  • Andre de Jong, Orlando Pirates vs Casric Stars, February 2026Backpagepix

    Own goal sends City through

    It took an own goal to separate Durban City and Casric Stars in Saturday's Nedbank Cup semi-final encounter at Chatsworth Stadium.

    Casric defender Sphamandla Mlilo beat his own goalkeeper, Wandile Mthombeli, as early as six minutes into the contest to hand City the lead.

    It was a goal that proved to be the winner for the Citizens, who are now in the final of this competition.

    The result marks the end of Casric Stars' campaign in this tournament, a side that eliminated Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu FC.

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  • WATCH: Mlilo's own goal

  • Durban City, August 2025Backpage

    City's other route to play in Africa

    In their debut top-flight league season after being renamed from Maritzburg United, it is the first time for Durban City to reach a major Cup final.

    Besides the impressive run in the Nedbank Cup, Durban City are also having a decent run in the Premier Soccer League campaign.

    They are currently fifth on the table and have chances of a top-three finish.

    In the event they fail to lift the Nedbank Cup, they could still play CAF Confederation Cup football next season if they secure position three.

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  • Puso Dithejane, TS Galaxy, November 2025Backpage

    City to learn Nedbank Cup opponents

    TS Galaxy and Milford FC will clash in another semi-final showdown to decide which team meets Durban City in the final.

    It is to be seen if the final will be between Premier Soccer League teams or a top-flight league side and National First Division outfit.

    The winner of the Nedbank Cup will be one of the PSL's representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.