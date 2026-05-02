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Durban City vs TS Galaxy, Nedbank Cup FinalBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela and Samuel Nkosi

NBC Final: Durban City 2-1 TS Galaxy: 'Bernard Parker wanted to fool the nation and pretend as if he knew how to win cups; Next time this cup should only have four teams participating- Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns; Sponsors lost here, the stadium is not even half full'

TS Galaxy vs Durban City
Cup
Premier Soccer League
TS Galaxy
Durban City
Durban City vs Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC
S. Mahlambi
D. Keet
B. Parker
M. Mkhize

With everything at stake in the Ke Yona final, the Rockets bore the burden of expectation as they aimed to steady a disappointing Premier Soccer League campaign and relive their greatest moment in the competition, lifting the trophy at Moses Mabhida Stadium against Kaizer Chiefs in 2019, back when they were still in the First National Division. On the other side, the league newcomers embraced a golden opportunity to write their names into the history books and end KwaZulu-Natal’s long wait for silverware, with a chance to reignite the province’s cup pedigree.

In a Nedbank Cup final that may have lacked the usual pre-match fanfare, Durban City delivered a blockbuster performance, coming from behind to claim a memorable 2-1 victory over TS Galaxy in Polokwane.

After a cagey opening in which both sides squandered promising opportunities, the deadlock was finally broken in the 43rd minute. A dangerous set piece sparked chaos inside the box, and although Darren Keet initially produced a save, the ensuing scramble involving Seluleko Mahlambi and Jean Lubumba saw the ball squirm over the line, with City ultimately credited with an unfortunate own goal. Bernard Parker’s men went into the interval holding a narrow 1-0 lead.

Pitso Dladla’s charges emerged from the break with renewed purpose, piling pressure on Galaxy’s backline in search of an equaliser. Their persistence paid off in the 57th minute when Mfanafuthi Mkhize reacted quickest to a defensive lapse, pouncing clinically to restore parity.

Momentum had firmly swung in City’s favour, and just minutes later, they completed a stunning turnaround. Lubumba, eager to atone for his first-half misfortune, rifled home a superb strike to put the KwaZulu-Natal outfit ahead.

Having dominated the second half, Durban City showed composure and resilience to see out the contest, sealing a historic 2-1 triumph over Tim Sukazi’s side.

In doing so, they not only lifted the Ke Yona cup but also etched their name into the history books, becoming the latest newly promoted side to capture major silverware.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to City’s remarkable cup triumph.

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  • Yanela Mbuthuma and Ronwen Williams, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Next time this cup should only have Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns

    Next time this cup should only have four teams participating: Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns. Then all the remaining teams should battle it out in a knockout competition for the final spot. Full stop - Bibo Wekhosi


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  • Tim Sukazi, TS Galaxy, January 2025Backpagepix

    I feel sorry for Tim Sukazi

    I feel sorry for Tim Sukazi. The man is always supporting the boys with the drum and queen - Siya

  • Darren Keet, Cape Town CityBackpage

    Lack of communication

    I really hate a goalkeeper who can't communicate with his defenders. Fails to organise his wall when it's set pieces and then blames players after conceding a goal 🤦🏾‍♂️ - Bonga_BN


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  • Bernard Parker, TS Galaxy, October 2025Backpage

    Parker is clueless about winning mentality

    This Bernard Parker wanted to fool the nation and pretend as if he knew how to win cups 😂😂 -SundownsOGs

  • Bernard Parker, TS Galaxy , April 2026TS Galaxy

    Interim coaches locking horns

    The battle of interim coaches. 🤣🔥 - Naphtally Phasha

  • Bernard Parker, TS Galaxy, October 2025Backpage

    Bernard Parker bottled 1-0 lead

    Bernard Parker and his colleagues bottled a 1-0 lead. The tables have turned. Durban City is winning the Nedbank Cup - Abdula Mogorosi

Premier Soccer League
Durban City crest
Durban City
DRC
Stellenbosch FC crest
Stellenbosch FC
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