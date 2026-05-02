NBC Final: Durban City 2-1 TS Galaxy: 'Bernard Parker wanted to fool the nation and pretend as if he knew how to win cups; Next time this cup should only have four teams participating- Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns; Sponsors lost here, the stadium is not even half full'

In a Nedbank Cup final that may have lacked the usual pre-match fanfare, Durban City delivered a blockbuster performance, coming from behind to claim a memorable 2-1 victory over TS Galaxy in Polokwane.

After a cagey opening in which both sides squandered promising opportunities, the deadlock was finally broken in the 43rd minute. A dangerous set piece sparked chaos inside the box, and although Darren Keet initially produced a save, the ensuing scramble involving Seluleko Mahlambi and Jean Lubumba saw the ball squirm over the line, with City ultimately credited with an unfortunate own goal. Bernard Parker’s men went into the interval holding a narrow 1-0 lead.

Pitso Dladla’s charges emerged from the break with renewed purpose, piling pressure on Galaxy’s backline in search of an equaliser. Their persistence paid off in the 57th minute when Mfanafuthi Mkhize reacted quickest to a defensive lapse, pouncing clinically to restore parity.

Momentum had firmly swung in City’s favour, and just minutes later, they completed a stunning turnaround. Lubumba, eager to atone for his first-half misfortune, rifled home a superb strike to put the KwaZulu-Natal outfit ahead.

Having dominated the second half, Durban City showed composure and resilience to see out the contest, sealing a historic 2-1 triumph over Tim Sukazi’s side.

In doing so, they not only lifted the Ke Yona cup but also etched their name into the history books, becoming the latest newly promoted side to capture major silverware.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to City’s remarkable cup triumph.

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