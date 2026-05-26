NBA legend Michael Jordan leads tributes to Pep Guardiola at departing Man City manager's farewell party

Via video message, NBA legend Jordan led the global tributes, and said: "I just wanted to congratulate you on an unbelievable career. Enjoy your retirement. Good luck on the links and keep them straight. Congratulations."

Golfer Tommy Fleetwood added: "You deserve whatever you are about to do next. It is an honour to call you a friend and congratulations. You have been amazing."

Veteran manager Neil Warnock also stated: "I can't quite believe you are leaving. I have seen off so many managers but you are top of the pile. The best manager I have ever seen."



