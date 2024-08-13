Nasreddine Nabi’s growing Kaizer Chiefs concerns as new Amakhosi coach looks to awaken sleeping PSL giant

The Tunisian has been tasked with awakening the sleeping PSL giants this season.

Nasreddine Nabi took over the reins at Naturena following a disappointing 2023-24 campaign for the Glamour Boys.

Chiefs continued to be the laughingstock as they finished a lowly tenth in the PSL and prolonged their lengthy trophy drought.

First, Molefi Ntseki was shown the door after a poor start to the campaign which included early elimination from the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout Cup.

Cavin Johnson then took over on an interim basis but couldn’t inspire a turnaround in fortunes as Chiefs had their worst finish to a campaign.

Now, Nabi has been roped in with the club allowing him to bring his own technical team as they hope for a fresh start.

However, pre-season results have highlighted Chiefs’ weak points, giving the former AS FAR Rabat mentor a clear idea of the work that awaits him.

Nabi has already identified his areas of concern, with central defence and strikers his priorities in strengthening the spine of his team.

Here, GOAL looks at some players who could be the solution for Chiefs as Nabi looks to build a competitive team ahead of the new season.

