Nasreddine Nabi’s checklist: What the Tunisian coach needs to immediately fix at Kaizer Chiefs

The Glamour Boys were recently humbled, suffering a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Tanzania’s Young Africans in the Toyota Cup.

Chiefs' fans were buzzing with anticipation after a promising pre-season camp in Turkey, eager to see their beloved team back in action on home soil.

However, their excitement quickly soured as Yanga delivered a harsh lesson in Bloemfontein on Sunday, July 28th.

Since then, opinions have been flying from all corners, cautioning Amakhosi faithful to temper their expectations for the 2024-25 season.

GOAL breaks down five key areas the Tunisian coach needs to address to steer the team in the right direction.

