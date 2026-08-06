Nasreddine Nabi reveals reasons behind roping in former Orlando Pirates man at Raja Casablanca - 'I believe my goalkeepers will benefit from someone like him'
A strategic reunion in Casablanca
Nasreddine Nabi is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to restore Raja Casablanca to their former glory.
The former Kaizer Chiefs head coach, who made the move to North Africa nearly a year ago, has turned to a familiar face from the South African football landscape to bolster his technical team.
Wayne Sandilands has reportedly already touched down in Morocco and hit the ground running as the club intensifies its preparations for the upcoming campaign.
The 42-year-old coach steps into a vacancy left by Tunisian coach Ilyes Mzoughi, who departed the club under a cloud of controversy involving an alleged explicit video.
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Nabi hails Sandilands' professional impact
Speaking from Morocco about the appointment, Nabi made it clear that the decision to bring Sandilands on board was based strictly on the quality and the technical expertise he brings to the training pitch.
The Tunisian tactician is convinced that the South African’s presence will elevate the performance levels of the club's current crop of goalkeepers.
“I have respect for him, and he’s a true professional. I contacted him because I believe my goalkeepers will benefit from someone like him,” Nabi told FARPost.
Sandilands has successfully transitioned from a decorated playing career into one of the most respected specialist coaches in the region.
Since hanging up his gloves, he has meticulously built his coaching resume with stints at Maritzburg United, the Orlando Pirates DStv Diski Challenge side, Simba SC in Tanzania, and AmaZulu FC.
Unmatched credentials and tactical philosophy
Beyond his on-field experience, Sandilands has dedicated himself to academic excellence within the coaching world.
Just last month, the former Bafana Bafana international confirmed that he had achieved a major milestone by completing his UEFA A coaching licence and the UEFA A Elite Youth Licence.
In addition to these badges, Sandilands also holds the prestigious UEFA A Goalkeeping Diploma, making him one of the most qualified specialists in African football.
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Chasing the Botola Pro title
The arrival of Sandilands is seen as a major boost for Raja Casablanca as they look to reclaim the Botola Pro title.
The Moroccan giants endured a frustrating finish last season, ending the campaign in third place behind RS Berkane and the eventual champions MAS Fes.
With Nabi having previously tasted league success with AS FAR, the pressure is on to deliver silverware to the demanding Raja faithful.
Nabi’s decision to prioritise specialist coaching highlights the growing trend of North African clubs looking toward South African technical talent.
Sandilands' reputation for helping players maximise their potential while contributing to collective success makes him a vital asset in a high-pressure environment like Casablanca.
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