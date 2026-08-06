Nasreddine Nabi reveals reasons behind roping in former Orlando Pirates man at Raja Casablanca - 'I believe my goalkeepers will benefit from someone like him'

Nasreddine Nabi is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to restore Raja Casablanca to their former glory.

The former Kaizer Chiefs head coach, who made the move to North Africa nearly a year ago, has turned to a familiar face from the South African football landscape to bolster his technical team.

Wayne Sandilands has reportedly already touched down in Morocco and hit the ground running as the club intensifies its preparations for the upcoming campaign.

The 42-year-old coach steps into a vacancy left by Tunisian coach Ilyes Mzoughi, who departed the club under a cloud of controversy involving an alleged explicit video.















