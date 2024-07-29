'Nasreddine Nabi, please don't feel bad, the Kaizer Chiefs food you are cooking has expired! Even Cavin Johnson was not the problem at Amakhosi - This coach won't be here by Christmas because of these players' - Fans

The Tunisian tactician saw his side fell apart in front of thousands of spectators at the Toyota Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs suffered an embarrassing 4-0 loss to Tanzanian champions Young Africans in the inaugural Toyota Cup on Sunday in Bloemfontein.

Following the match, the Glamour Boys' coach Nasreddine Nabi remained confident that his side would turn things around ahead of the new season.

And a portion of Amakhosi supporters have backed him - insisting that there were no regrets after the club's defeat to the well-oiled Miguel Gamondi-led side.

Here, GOAL provides you with some of the interesting reactions from fans.

Click here to get Mzansi's best soccer coverage delivered to you via WhatsApp.