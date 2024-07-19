Nasreddine Nabi opens up about why he dumped AS FAR Rabat for Kaizer Chiefs and reveals what he plans to achieve - 'They are the most popular team in South Africa with high-quality infrastructure and marketing, I came to put them back on track' Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsFAR RabatNasreddine NabiBotola Pro

The accomplished open up about why Amakhosi were unable to secure his services in 2023 following his successful stint at Yanga.