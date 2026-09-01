Nasreddine Nabi comes out swinging after Raja Casablanca axe - 'I am a self-respecting coach, and I refuse to tarnish my reputation'

Nasreddine Nabi has parted ways with Raja Athletic Club just months after taking the reins, following a high-profile fallout with the club's sporting director.

The former Kaizer Chiefs mentor, who joined the Moroccan powerhouse in June after a period away from the touchline following his Amakhosi exit in September 2025, saw his tenure cut short due to irreconcilable differences regarding the team's management and recruitment strategy.

Speaking to the Moroccan publication Al-Amq, Nabi detailed the timeline of the collapse, explaining that he had warned the club about the difficult working environment well before the final split occurred.

"Ten days ago, I told the management that it was difficult for me to continue working in these circumstances, so they informed the sporting director of the need to cooperate with me," Nabi said.

"But after that, he went too far in his actions and his individualistic approach, and in the end, the management decided to favour the sporting director and continue the project with him.



