Nasreddine Nabi comes out swinging after Raja Casablanca axe - 'I am a self-respecting coach, and I refuse to tarnish my reputation'
- kooora
Sporting director favoured
Nasreddine Nabi has parted ways with Raja Athletic Club just months after taking the reins, following a high-profile fallout with the club's sporting director.
The former Kaizer Chiefs mentor, who joined the Moroccan powerhouse in June after a period away from the touchline following his Amakhosi exit in September 2025, saw his tenure cut short due to irreconcilable differences regarding the team's management and recruitment strategy.
Speaking to the Moroccan publication Al-Amq, Nabi detailed the timeline of the collapse, explaining that he had warned the club about the difficult working environment well before the final split occurred.
"Ten days ago, I told the management that it was difficult for me to continue working in these circumstances, so they informed the sporting director of the need to cooperate with me," Nabi said.
"But after that, he went too far in his actions and his individualistic approach, and in the end, the management decided to favour the sporting director and continue the project with him.
- kooora
Learned about him on the internet
The core of the dispute appears to center on the lack of consultation regarding first-team transfers, with Nabi claiming he was kept in the dark about new arrivals.
The Tunisian tactician expressed his frustration at discovering new signings through public channels rather than internal discussions.
Nabi specifically highlighted a lack of transparency concerning squad building, which he felt undermined his authority as the technical lead.
"I was not consulted by the sporting director, for example, about the signing of a striker; I only learned about him on the internet.
"I accept the decision to terminate the contract, but it was necessary to inform me months in advance of this intention, so that I would not start working in unfavourable conditions for me."
- Backpage
I refuse to tarnish my reputation
Defending his integrity, the former Young Africans boss vehemently denied allegations that he was trying to exert undue influence over the club's transfer dealings for personal gain.
He insisted that his recruitment requests were strictly aligned with the tactical requirements of his system.
"I am a self-respecting coach, and I refuse to tarnish my reputation.
I also do not accept the accusations directed at me of trying to impose certain names," he added.
He further elaborated on the tactical disconnect between his vision and the players being targeted by the sports management team.
"I only asked for a playmaker and a right winger, but the sports management started to move towards other deals that do not match my playing philosophy, which is based on short passes, high pressing and re-pressing," he claimed.
- Getty
Special thanks to the club’s fans
Despite the bitter end to his short stay in Casablanca, Nabi maintained a level of professionalism, stating that he does not wish to cause further harm to the club's image.
He confirmed that the process of settling his contract is now in the hands of legal representatives to ensure a fair conclusion.
"I don’t want to disrupt the club and air dirty laundry, because I have no bad intentions. I’m not going to attack the management or the sporting director, but I didn’t accept the way the matter was handled.
"I wish Raja Club all the best. I asked the club to sit down at the negotiating table with my lawyer regarding the contract termination process they intend to carry out.
"I would like to extend my special thanks to the club’s fans who believed in it and supported me. I am grateful to them," he concluded.
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