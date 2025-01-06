Nasreddine Nabi calls for Kaizer Chiefs players to 'step up' after frustrating Cape Town City defeat as Muhsin Ertugral explains how he masterminded a victory over Amakhosi ahead of Orlando Pirates clash
Well-traveled coach Ertugral marked his return to the local premier league by securing a victory against Amakhosi as Nabi's challenges persisted.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Chiefs lost to City in first match of 2025
- Nabi demands his players 'step up'
- Ertugral explains how he outsmarted Nabi