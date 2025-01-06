Nasreddine Nabi, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2024BackPagePix
Clifton Mabasa

Nasreddine Nabi calls for Kaizer Chiefs players to 'step up' after frustrating Cape Town City defeat as Muhsin Ertugral explains how he masterminded a victory over Amakhosi ahead of Orlando Pirates clash

Premier Soccer LeagueCape Town City FC vs Kaizer ChiefsKaizer ChiefsCape Town City FCOrlando PiratesN. NabiM. ShabalalaStellenbosch FCKaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FCCape Town City FC vs Orlando Pirates

Well-traveled coach Ertugral marked his return to the local premier league by securing a victory against Amakhosi as Nabi's challenges persisted.

  • Chiefs lost to City in first match of 2025
  • Nabi demands his players 'step up'
  • Ertugral explains how he outsmarted Nabi
