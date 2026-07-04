Nasief Morris reflects on Bafana Bafana's highs and lows after World Cup exit - 'I don't think we showed a desire to go all out'
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Assessing the knockout exit against Canada
South Africa’s journey in the 2026 FIFA World Cup came to a disappointing end following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Canada.
Despite a resilient defensive display, Hugo Broos’ side struggled to break down their North American opponents, leaving fans and former players debating the tactical approach used in the win-or-go-home encounter.
Nasief Morris believes Bafana Bafana played it too safe during the critical match.
"I don't think we showed a desire to go all out and try to win from the start," Morris told KickOff.
"We had plenty of possession, but it was in the wrong areas. We should have played higher up."
- AFP
Tactical questions for Broos
Morris was left questioning the game plan implemented for the Canada clash, noting that the bench management suggested a cautious strategy.
"We were strong defensively, but our attack lacked enough threat," Morris explained.
"The attacking players didn't give us the edge that our defenders provided.
"We're not sure what the coach's game plan was for the day.
"But judging by the substitutions, it seemed his plan was to go into extra time with fresh legs."
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Progress amidst the disappointment
Despite the frustration of the narrow defeat, Morris was quick to point out that this Bafana squad has achieved something their predecessors could not.
"However, I am very proud of the Bafana team; there is definitely progress," Morris insisted.
"We managed to advance past the group stages, which we had not done before.
"There is positive change compared to the past.
"We need to continue and improve as much as possible moving forward."
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A positive outlook for the future
Morris concluded his analysis by suggesting that the overall campaign should be viewed as a success, despite the 'what-ifs' surrounding the tactics against Canada.
The former defender noted that surviving a difficult opening match is often the hardest part of a tournament, and Bafana showed enough grit to suggest the future is bright under the current setup.
"Considering our gameplay, it was impressive. We managed to handle the threat Canada posed to us," Morris concluded.
"So, despite a rough start—since the first game is always crucial—we managed to persevere and reach the knockout stages.
"You could say we had a good World Cup."
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