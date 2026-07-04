Nasief Morris reflects on Bafana Bafana's highs and lows after World Cup exit - 'I don't think we showed a desire to go all out'

South Africa’s journey in the 2026 FIFA World Cup came to a disappointing end following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Canada.

Despite a resilient defensive display, Hugo Broos’ side struggled to break down their North American opponents, leaving fans and former players debating the tactical approach used in the win-or-go-home encounter.

Nasief Morris believes Bafana Bafana played it too safe during the critical match.

"I don't think we showed a desire to go all out and try to win from the start," Morris told KickOff.

"We had plenty of possession, but it was in the wrong areas. We should have played higher up."



