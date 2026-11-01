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Lucca NapoliGetty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Napoli, Manna: “Lucca must prove he deserves to wear this shirt. Patience, yes, but not too much”

Juventus
SSC Napoli
Serie A
Juventus vs SSC Napoli

Napoli's sporting director pulls no punches over the centre-forward starting today

Next matches
POR

POR

Champions League

04 Nov 2026

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Europa League

05 Nov 2026

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Massimiliano Allegri (suspended) is set to watch Juventus-Napoli from the stands as a prominent former figure, but faces major selection problems. Rasmus Hojlund has pulled out with flu-like symptoms. Lorenzo Lucca will start in his place.

Speaking to DAZN before the match, sporting director Giovanni Manna did not mince his words about the former Udinese centre-forward. Today more than ever, Lucca must prove that the patience shown towards him so far has been worth it and that he deserves to wear a shirt as prestigious as Napoli's.

  • Important match to build consistency

    "It's an important match for us because we've never won two in a row and we need to build consistency. We have to put in a performance against a strong team who are going through a difficult spell but must not be underestimated. We'll try to show our values on the pitch." 

  • We have the means to face it

    "A really difficult match. I expect them to start strongly today. We have what it takes to face it. It will be a very long match, and we need to stay focused from the first minute to the last."

  • Lucca? Patience, yes, but not too much

    "We need to be patient, but not too patient, because fans are never patient. Lorenzo has everything and must show every day that he deserves to wear the Napoli shirt. I expect a strong performance; the goals will follow from that. Marianucci is improving, he has energy and a positive attitude, and he can help us with the way we are playing at the moment."

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Next matches
POR

POR

Champions League

04 Nov 2026

NAP

NAP

AZ

AZ

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV