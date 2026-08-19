According to Fabrizio Romano, talks over Gabriel Jesus have slowed, with the forward out of Arsenal's plans and ready to move on. The Brazilian is very popular with Allegri, but for now he has not put Italy at the top of his list of priorities despite Napoli already discussing figures and how to structure the deal with the Gunners. The former Manchester City player has not said no, but he is in no rush to decide. He wants to think it over carefully and understand what kind of offers could arrive between now and the end of the transfer window.