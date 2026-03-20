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Napoli, Conte is confident: "We've put the pressure on Inter; let's aim for the Scudetto"

The Napoli manager's comments following the victory in Cagliari.

Napoli manager Antonio Conte spoke to DAZN following the 1-0 away win against Cagliari on Matchday 30:




Chances of winning the Scudetto? “The return of certain players is certainly important, but it’s crucial to be at 100%. Anguissa and McTominay aren’t quite at their best yet, whilst Kevin looked good. Lobo struggled a bit, and we need to get Rrahmani and Di Lorenzo back – let’s hope we can do that. I think it’ll be difficult for Neres. We’ve held our own over these seven months; now we need to qualify for the Champions League, but we know other teams want to do the same. No one should stop us from looking ahead; today we’ve put a bit of pressure on those ahead of us.”

  • Did you expect more from the midfield and the attacking midfield? "We made too many mistakes; we could have done better and taken more control of the game, given that Cagliari weren’t pressing us. In the second half we went in search of a second goal – anything can happen in these matches. We go into the break with three points, waiting to see what the others do. Three points for the Champions League places – we’ve been extraordinary over the last seven months in staying among the top teams. We’re keeping an eye on those ahead of us, but we’re not getting carried away; it doesn’t take much to be overtaken by those behind us.”

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  • Chances of winning the title? "The return of certain players is certainly important, but it’s crucial to be at 100%. Anguissa and McTominay aren’t quite back to their best yet, whereas Kevin has looked good. Lobo has struggled a bit, and we need to get Rrahmani and Di Lorenzo back to full fitness – let’s hope we can do that. I think it’ll be difficult for Neres. We’ve held our own over these seven months; now we need to qualify for the Champions League, but we know other teams want to do the same. No one should stop us from looking ahead; today we’ve put a bit of pressure on those ahead of us.”

  • Was it important not to concede a goal? "It was important to keep a clean sheet after 11 games; Cagliari didn’t have a single shot on target today. We all defended well: there was great commitment and determination. The lads understood the importance of the match, even though we’re struggling a bit to convert our chances."

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