Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
SSC Napoli v Torino FC - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Gabriele Stragapede

Translated by

Naples, good news: Lukaku has pulled out of the Belgian national team. He wants to focus on his own training

SSC Napoli
Serie A
USA vs Belgium
Belgium
Friendlies
R. Lukaku

The Belgian striker has pulled out of the friendly matches and is back in training to make a full recovery and get back to full fitness as soon as possible.

There is good news for Napoli, coming straight from the Belgian national team’s training camp.

According to reports from the Red Devils’ Federation on their official X profile, Romelu Lukaku has decided to withdraw from the national team and the upcoming friendly matches against the United States and Mexico.

The reason is to fully recover his fitness and optimise his condition. This is good news for Antonio Conte’s side, who are counting on their number 9 for a season finale that promises to be crucial in securing qualification for the next Champions League and keeping alive their hopes of a Scudetto comeback against Inter.

  • THE PRESS RELEASE

    "Romelu Lukaku will not be taking part in Manchester United’s upcoming friendlies in the United States against the USA and Mexico. Romelu has chosen to focus on training in order to further improve his fitness. The KBVB respects his decision and wishes him the best of luck."

    • Advertisement

  • THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS

    Lukaku, who recently returned from a long-term injury that had kept him sidelined since the start of the 2025/25 season, has only played a few brief spells since his return (a total of 40 minutes across the last nine Serie A league matches).

    Hence the decision to return to Naples and focus on fully regaining his fitness.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Friendlies
USA crest
USA
USA
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL