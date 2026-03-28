Mario Giuffredi, the agent representing Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Matteo Politano and Antonio Vergara, among others,spoke about the fitness of his clients who play for Napoli on Stile TV during the programme "Salite sulla giostra". Di Lorenzo and Vergara are currently recovering from their respective injuries, whilst Politano is on international duty and was one of the standout performers against Northern Ireland.
Translated by
Naples, Giuffredi: "Here’s when Di Lorenzo and Vergara will be back. Politano wasn’t willing to make sacrifices at Inter"
WHEN IS DI LORENZO COMING BACK?
"I don’t think he’ll be going to Bosnia because he’s undergoing treatment for his injury. He left in the afternoon to go to Bergamo and returned to Naples at 6 o’clock. He can’t miss any treatment sessions today as his return is drawing near. I’m hoping he’ll be back by the last week of April."
POLITANO
"At Inter, he wasn’t mentally prepared to make the sacrifices required by his role. Now, with experience, he is, and it’s been easier for Conte to slot him into that position. Sometimes, when players are asked to play a role that isn’t quite their own, they aren’t mentally prepared and don’t feel comfortable. He agreed to play as a winger and has been doing so at the highest level for years. Against Northern Ireland, he was one of the best on the pitch alongside Tonali. The more time passes, the stronger he becomes."
Vergara
"He should be available for the last two or three matches. He’s had a nasty injury: he should be back between late April and early May to see out the season. A contract extension? He’s made his mark with a determination rarely seen in a debutant. Every club that’s scouted him has realised just how important he is. At the end of the season, we’ll talk to the club to find a solution that’s in everyone’s best interests."