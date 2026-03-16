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Naples: Conte relies solely on new signings to secure another win: the latest ahead of his meeting with De Laurentiis

The manager says he is ready to stay, but is asking the chairman for assurances.

Moving forward together is possible, but not inevitable. The partnership between Antonio Conte and Napoli could continue into next season, his third in a row in charge of the club. 

All the conditions for him to stay are in place, but the manager is asking president Aurelio De Laurentiis for guarantees.

  • THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS

    La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Conte knows the club is hungry and keen to remain competitive at the highest level, both in Italy and in Europe. But the manager needs to discuss matters and feel reassured about what lies ahead. 

    Another transfer window spending over €150 million seems unthinkable. There is also the club’s desire to review and reduce the wage bill, with labour costs having soared to €160 million a year. However, Napoli have the funds to operate in the transfer market, to make the right signings to truly strengthen the squad

    In addition to the permanent signings of Hojlund and Alisson Santos, already confirmed by sporting director Manna’s recent comments, just a few new signings will suffice next summer; there will be no need to overhaul the squad. Conte will need just a few key players to make a qualitative leap and remain at the top. That is why moving forward together is possible: by setting the record straight and once again striking a balance between technical and financial requirements.

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  • THE EVENT

    Il Corriere dello Sport reports that the meeting between Conte, De Laurentiis and Manna will take place before the end of the season, once qualification for the next Champions League has been secured.  

    Following a very busy transfer window in 2025, Napoli will focus on young players and targeted signings. This appears to be a cornerstone of the new project: with an average age of 28, the squad is the most experienced in Serie A in terms of the players used.

    The team, barring injuries, is still very strong and solid: the focus is on a right-back, a midfielder, an attacking winger, perhaps a defender, but it will depend on who leaves and who stays.

    The future remains to be seen for Lukaku, who turns 33 in May, Juan Jesus, who turns 35 in June, Anguissa, whose contract expires in 2027, and above all for Lucca and Lang, a combined €70 million summer investment but loaned out at Conte’s behest in January.

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