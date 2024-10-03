'Nabi is right, PSL wants to slow down Kaizer Chiefs! They are afraid of Amakhosi - People said Mngqithi talks too much' - Fans

Football lovers in Mzansi respond to the Glamour Boys' coach who is unhappy with the extended break.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi expressed his disappointment with the long break by the Premier Soccer League before international assignments start.

Amakhosi have played just three competitive games in the ongoing 2024-25 season but will have to wait for three more weeks before they are involved again.

It explains why the Tunisian is unhappy, especially after collecting six points from the games they have played in the PSL.

A section of Amakhosi fans tend to agree with their coach. Have a look at their opinions as sampled by GOAL.