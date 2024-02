Kaizer Chiefs dropped two points after an inefficient performance against Royal AM in the Premier Soccer League on Sunday.

Amakhosi journeyed to Harry Gwala Stadium, only to come up short in a goalless draw against the KwaZulu-Natal-based side.

Despite missed opportunities and solid defence from Royal AM, Chiefs were unable to improve their position in the standings.

GOAL presents direct quotes from Amakhosi's interim coach Cavin Johnson and Royal AM's John Maduka.