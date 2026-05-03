'Must earn his place!'- Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates coach casts doubt on Lyle Foster's World Cup squad reliability

Burnley’s drop back down to the Championship was confirmed following a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at Turf Moor, marking the club’s third relegation in five seasons.

Despite the team's struggles, Foster managed 25 league appearances, contributing three goals and two assists during a campaign in which he often found himself isolated up front.

Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana coach Owen Da Gama insists that while the striker has talent, the collective failure of the club shouldn't be pinned on him.

Speaking to KickOff , Da Gama said: "Lyle Foster cannot be solely blamed for his team's relegation, and he was not regularly selected to play for Burnley.

"It is unfair to assign blame to a single individual for the team's demotion."







