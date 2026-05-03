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'Must earn his place!'- Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates coach casts doubt on Lyle Foster's World Cup squad reliability
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Foster not to blame for Clarets collapse
Burnley’s drop back down to the Championship was confirmed following a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at Turf Moor, marking the club’s third relegation in five seasons.
Despite the team's struggles, Foster managed 25 league appearances, contributing three goals and two assists during a campaign in which he often found himself isolated up front.
Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana coach Owen Da Gama insists that while the striker has talent, the collective failure of the club shouldn't be pinned on him.
Speaking to KickOff, Da Gama said: "Lyle Foster cannot be solely blamed for his team's relegation, and he was not regularly selected to play for Burnley.
"It is unfair to assign blame to a single individual for the team's demotion."
- AFP
Healthy competition for Bafana Bafana spots
Despite defending his character, Da Gama was quick to point out that Foster’s international pedigree, which includes two goals in the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, does not make him an untouchable member of the squad.
The veteran coach suggested that a shift in mindset might be required for the 25-year-old to reach his full potential on the world stage.
"I believe he still has a place in the Bafana Bafana squad. He has a natural goal-scoring ability, and with dedicated effort, he can succeed," Da Gama explained.
"Sometimes I believe he is a little too relaxed, but he is undoubtedly a talented player with a goal-scoring instinct.
"However, he must not assume automatic selection. I advocate for healthy competition among the Bafana Bafana players."
- AFP
Earning the World Cup ticket
Hugo Broos has previously leaned heavily on Foster during World Cup qualifiers, where the forward provided two goals and an assist in six matches this term.
However, with the South African talent pool deepening, the message from the former national coach is clear: nobody is safe from the axe if their work rate drops.
Da Gama concluded his assessment with a firm warning for Burnley's star man as the road to the World Cup intensifies.
He stated: "As long as he does not presume automatic inclusion in the national team, he must earn his place through hard work."
- AFP
What next for Lyle Foster?
Following the relegation setback with Burnley, Foster will be itching to make the final Bafana squad selection for the World Cup, co-hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the USA.
The talisman has been the preferred choice in the striking department for Broos' charges.
However, after a disappointing run in the Nations Cup and the two friendlies against Panama, the former Club Brugge man has faced heavy criticism, with fans questioning his ability to lead Bafana's attack.
In recent months, Foster has shared scoring responsibilities with Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa, and it remains to be seen whether the duo will once again get a nod for the global showpiece which also acts as a shop window for clubs around the world.
Good performances in the group stages could see Foster earn a move away from Burnley's next season in the Championship.