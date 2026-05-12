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Music to Miguel Cardoso's ears? SAFA confirm 'VAR will be up and running' from the start of next season's Premier Soccer League
A massive financial boost for PSL officiating
In a move that will likely be welcomed by fans and coaches like Miguel Cardoso, Manqoba Mngqithi and Abdeslam Ouaddou who have repeatedly called for the technology's implementation, the South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system is officially on its way.
The breakthrough comes following a significant financial injection from the government, which has cleared the path for the technology to be staged in South Africa’s top flight from the start of next season.
Speaking at SAFA House, Mxolisi Sibam, the Chairperson of the Financial Committee, revealed that a substantial grant has been secured to ensure the project moves forward.
"Yes, the government has been very generous with us. They have funded… they have given us R20 million to implement VAR," Sibam confirmed.
This funding represents a turning point for the Premier Soccer League, which has lagged behind other major global leagues in terms of match-day technology.
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Timeline established for 2026-27 rollout
The implementation is not merely a distant dream but a project already in motion.
Sibam explained that the groundwork has been laid over several months, with the association now moving into the final stages of budgetary approval.
The goal is to have the system fully operational by the time the first whistle blows for the 2026-27 campaign, finally addressing the growing outcry over officiating standards in the league.
“And we are in the process, at this current NEC meeting that is going on now, we are going to finalise the approval of that budget so that we can go on with the work," Sibam told reporters.
"Just to say that, the work has been going on for the past seven months or so.
"So, it’s not like we will be starting [from scratch], and the target… fortunately, this morning the referees and the guys who are in charge of it, are targeting that when the new season starts VAR will be up and running.”
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Silence for the critics at last
The introduction of VAR comes at a critical time for South African football, where high-profile refereeing errors have frequently shifted the momentum of the title race and relegation battles.
By integrating this technology, SAFA aims to provide a safety net for officials and ensure that the integrity of the Premier Soccer League remains intact under the watchful eyes of the video assistants.
While the transition to VAR has proven turbulent in leagues like the Premier League in England, the South African football community has been vocal in its desire for more transparency and accuracy.
With the budget secured and a clear deadline in place, the 2026-27 season is set to usher in a new era for the beautiful game in the country, potentially putting an end to the era of post-match complaints from frustrated managers and supporters alike.
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Say goodbye
The announcement from SAFA will hopefully placate Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie who threatened a FIFA-backed government inquiry if the technology was not available for next season.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has been the most vociferous voice demanding VAR and it's improvement of refereeing standards in domestic football, although it comes a season too late to save what could have been a title-deciding goal against Stellenbosch.
Spare a thought though for South African fans who go to the stadiums to pay their money to watch their teams in action as the VAR experience inside a stadium leaves much to be desired with lengthy waits for a decision and no access to the video replays that are being pored over by the officials.
And lastly, say goodbye to debates in the media over tactics, substitutions, performances and all the rest of the discussion-provoking moments in a football game. As anyone who follows international leagues like the English Premier League knows, VAR will become the main and only story to be told as any decision not based on the offside rule is subjective and open to debate.