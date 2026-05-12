Music to Miguel Cardoso's ears? SAFA confirm 'VAR will be up and running' from the start of next season's Premier Soccer League

In a move that will likely be welcomed by fans and coaches like Miguel Cardoso, Manqoba Mngqithi and Abdeslam Ouaddou who have repeatedly called for the technology's implementation, the South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system is officially on its way.

The breakthrough comes following a significant financial injection from the government, which has cleared the path for the technology to be staged in South Africa’s top flight from the start of next season.

Speaking at SAFA House, Mxolisi Sibam, the Chairperson of the Financial Committee, revealed that a substantial grant has been secured to ensure the project moves forward.

"Yes, the government has been very generous with us. They have funded… they have given us R20 million to implement VAR," Sibam confirmed.

This funding represents a turning point for the Premier Soccer League, which has lagged behind other major global leagues in terms of match-day technology.