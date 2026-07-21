Musa Nyatama opens up on why Durban City moved for Gaston Sirino and Tashreeq Morris - 'They will bring a lot of experience to help us'

Durban City assistant coach Musa Nyatama has explained the thinking behind the club's ambitious recruitment drive, stressing the importance of adding proven Premier Soccer League experience ahead of what promises to be a demanding campaign.

The Citizens have wasted little time strengthening their squad with players who understand the demands of competing at the highest level.

The club has been particularly active in the transfer market, bringing in several seasoned professionals with experience at some of South Africa's biggest clubs.



