Musa Nyatama opens up on why Durban City moved for Gaston Sirino and Tashreeq Morris - 'They will bring a lot of experience to help us'
- Backpage
Building a squad for multiple competitions
Durban City assistant coach Musa Nyatama has explained the thinking behind the club's ambitious recruitment drive, stressing the importance of adding proven Premier Soccer League experience ahead of what promises to be a demanding campaign.
The Citizens have wasted little time strengthening their squad with players who understand the demands of competing at the highest level.
The club has been particularly active in the transfer market, bringing in several seasoned professionals with experience at some of South Africa's biggest clubs.
- Backpagepix
Navigating a marathon fixture list
Nyatama believes the additions will not only improve the quality of the squad but also provide depth as City prepare to juggle domestic commitments alongside their maiden CAF Confederation Cup campaign.
Discussing the club's transfer activity, Nyatama told Gagasi FM: "I think the signings we’ve made so far, like Gaston Sirino and Tashreeq Morris from Kaizer Chiefs, will bring a lot of experience to help us.
"But I think we will sign maybe one or two more players in positions where we need to strengthen because we will have many games this season."
"We will have many games this season, especially in the MTN8 and the CAF Confederation Cup," Nyatama added.
- Backpage
'We will be ready'
With the KwaZulu-Natal outfit preparing for a demanding season, Nyatama believes the club's pre-season work will leave the squad in good shape for the challenges ahead.
He praised the role of the conditioning staff in ensuring the players are physically ready before the campaign gets underway.
"But I think we've got a very good conditioning coach who is doing well in helping the players stay fit," he explained.
"I think by the time we start the league on 1 August, we will be ready."
What comes next for City?
Before the 2026/27 campaign gets underway, Nyatama and Khalil Ben Youssef will use the KZN Premier's Cup as an important opportunity to fine-tune their preparations and assess how the club's new-look squad is coming together.
The tournament will provide the coaching staff with a valuable chance to build cohesion, evaluate combinations and ensure the players are ready for the demands of a busy season.
"In fact, we'll begin showing that readiness this weekend in the Premier's Cup," Nyatama concluded.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting