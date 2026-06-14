Muhsin Ertugral slams Hugo Broos for leaving Bafana Bafana starlets on the bench - 'Those are players you would expect to build the plan around'
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Broos' defensive set-up
Bafana Bafana's return to the FIFA World Cup spotlight unravelled dramatically, ending in a 2-0 defeat in a contest riddled with controversy and flashpoints.
Yet, beyond the chaos, it was Hugo Broos' tactical blueprint that came under the microscope.
The Belgian mentor traded South Africa's attacking instinct for a conservative setup, effectively clipping the wings of Bafana's creative maestros and stripping the side of the very flair that had earned them a place on football's grandest stage.
Possession versus pragmatism at the Azteca
Muhsin Ertugral, who previously coached in the Premier Soccer League, pointed out that the team's insistence on a specific style of play did not match the personnel on the pitch.
"The opening game [on Thursday] at the World Cup disappointed all of us," Ertugral posted on his Instagram.
"My biggest criticism of Bafana is not the mistake that happened right at a time that was very critical not to concede.
"Mistakes happen. My criticism is that they couldn’t be themselves.
"Bafana is a team based for offensive transition and that troubled opponents during qualification and last AFCON.
"I don’t think before the game, that they could choose to be a positional team capable of breaking Mexico’s pressure.
"I think the boys got stuck in between. Bafana was a team that lived between identities yesterday, and that’s not forgiving at that level.
"There is lots of debate about playing from the back, at least not in the first 30 min."
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'Every possession is valuable'
He argued that the obsession with playing out from the back, paired with a lack of transition speed, made Bafana easy to contain for a well-drilled Mexico side.
"The logic behind building from the back is clear, isn’t it?" questioned the former Chiefs coach.
"Every possession is valuable! If you play long from a goal kick, there’s a good chance the ball becomes a 50-50.
"My critics would be, you know, they will play high pressing lines and block the middle.
"The question is how many times can you reach the last third that you are so obsessed with protecting the ball and possession, especially the first 30 min.
"Even if you can get over the first line of pressing with short passes, it’s clear with the player chosen in midfield, you are going to lose it in midfield anyway.
"You don’t need to be an expert to know, when you lose it, trying to play around your own first 30m, you give Mexico somewhere somehow a scoring possibility.
"Actually, with the line up chosen was simple. Play long! Play forward into a chosen zone and compete for the second ball."
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Building a plan around Bafana's best weapons
Ertugral concluded that the current tactical blueprint is failing to maximise the potential of the squad's most gifted individual talents.
"Again, for me the biggest mistake was not the misplaced pass from Ronwen.
"The biggest mistake was asking to play a game, at that stage with a line-up that doesn’t match the strengths.
"If you are going to be most of the match defending deep and attacking space in transition, the question is why leave your best transition weapons on the bench?
"If you don't use your transition identity with players like [Oswin] Apollis and [Relebohile] Mofokeng and want to progress over possession, those are exactly the players you would expect to build the plan around.
"My opinion," he concluded.