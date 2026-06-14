Muhsin Ertugral slams Hugo Broos for leaving Bafana Bafana starlets on the bench - 'Those are players you would expect to build the plan around'

Muhsin Ertugral, who previously coached in the Premier Soccer League, pointed out that the team's insistence on a specific style of play did not match the personnel on the pitch.

"The opening game [on Thursday] at the World Cup disappointed all of us," Ertugral posted on his Instagram.

"My biggest criticism of Bafana is not the mistake that happened right at a time that was very critical not to concede.

"Mistakes happen. My criticism is that they couldn’t be themselves.

"Bafana is a team based for offensive transition and that troubled opponents during qualification and last AFCON.

"I don’t think before the game, that they could choose to be a positional team capable of breaking Mexico’s pressure.

"I think the boys got stuck in between. Bafana was a team that lived between identities yesterday, and that’s not forgiving at that level.

"There is lots of debate about playing from the back, at least not in the first 30 min."



