MTN8: Orlando Pirates to defend their title or Mamelodi Sundowns can end Jose Riveiro's cup dominance?

GOAL zooms into the opening round of the 2024/25 MTN8 as Orlando Pirates gun for a third successive crown.

The wait is over and local football is finally back, much to the pleasure of South Africa fans. The 2024/25 season kicks off with MTN8 action this weekend, with exciting fixtures such as Orlando Pirates playing SuperSport United while Mamelodi Sundowns take on Polokwane City.

The MTN8 is traditionally a competition that sets the tone for most teams ahead of the start of the Premier Soccer League new season.

The Buccaneers are the defending champions and have their sights set on setting a new record in the MTN8. At the same time, Sundowns are hungry for cup success as they have only dominated the PSL in recent seasons.

Here, GOAL previews the MTN8 quarter-finals set to take place on the first and second weekends of August.

