Fawaaz Basadien of StellenboschBackpagepix
Seth Willis

MTN8: Kaizer Chiefs-target Basadien warns Orlando Pirates - Stellenbosch want to go all the way!

MTN 8 CupOrlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch FCOrlando PiratesStellenbosch FCKaizer Chiefs

The versatile defender is optimistic Stellies will secure their second major title in as many seasons.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Pirates & Stellies clash in the MTN final this weekend
  • Bucs are the defending champions
  • Stellenbosch determined to spoil the part
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below