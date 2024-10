Pirates wins the MTN8, with Mofokeng grabbing an assist and a goal. 'Was Tom on on his Toes?'

Orlando Pirates secured their fifth title under Jose Riveiro, who has taken the team to his home country and backed it up with success.

The Spaniard has led Pirates to five MTN8 finals, winning it three times.

GOAL takes a look at winners and losers from the final.

