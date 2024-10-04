Jose Riveiro, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Michael Madyira

MTN8 Final: Jose Riveiro eyes fifth trophy in two years with Orlando Pirates as skipper Innocent Maela lauds Spanish tactician - 'From the first day we knew we had a good coach'

MTN 8 CupOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch FCStellenbosch FCPremier Soccer LeagueJ. RiveiroI. Maela

The Buccaneers have been dominant in Cup games in the past two seasons and could extend their supremacy.

  • Pirates have won the MTN8 in the last two seasons
  • This adds to two Nedbank Cups under Riveiro
  • The Spaniard has a chance for another trophy on Saturday

