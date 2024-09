The announcement of this season's MTN8 final venue sparked debate on social media with some fans expressing their opinions.

The Premier Soccer League announced that Moses Mabhida Stadium will be the host of the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC.

The match is set to take place on Saturday, October 5, in Durban. This will be the fifth successive MTN8 final to be hosted at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Some local football fans have questioned the criteria used to choose the venue for the final and GOAL brings you some of the comments.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!