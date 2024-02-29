Msimango asks 'hurt & disappointed' Kaizer Chiefs fans to remain optimistic - 'Our Supporters keep hope and faith'

BackpageSeth WillisMsimango asks 'hurt & disappointed' Kaizer Chiefs fans to remain optimistic - 'Our Supporters keep hope and faith'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Swallows FCSwallows FCCavin JohnsonKaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango has empathised with Amakhosi fans after the team's inconsistencies across all competitions.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs have not won silverware for nine years Chances of winning one this season are almost zero Msimango adamant the future is bright