Mpheni Home Defenders coach confident of defeating one of the Soweto giants in Nedbank Cup Round of 16 - 'Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates! They come here, we gonna beat them'
The Limpopo-based lower division team has done well so far in Mzansi's FA Cup and they are now praying to face one of the Soweto giants.
- Mpheni coach wishes to be drawn against Chiefs or Pirates
- Home Defenders beat Hungry Lions in the last 32
- The draw will be conducted on Wednesday