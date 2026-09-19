Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho refused to compare his squad with Atletico Madrid's ahead of tomorrow's capital derby at the Metropolitano, the seventh round of La Liga.

Sport newspaper carried Mourinho's words from the press conference. "I don't want to compare myself with Atletico Madrid's squad," he said. "Oblak against Courtois, Romero against Ruder, I don't want to go down that path."

Simeone's side earned plenty of praise. "Atletico's squad is strong and has many solutions, and Diego Simeone is a great coach who has players who embody his personality and possess his team's DNA," he continued. "He has worked with them for many years. I look at them and I believe they will be there competing for the title."

Last season's defeat drew a defiant response. "I am not pessimistic," he said. "I don't want to think about matters from either the positive or the negative side. As a journalist, you ask the question for good and for bad. And I answer only for the positive side."

He wasn't finished. "The assessment I give myself is that I have given my utmost. I cannot give more. This does not mean that I should not continue to give my utmost on all levels. In my case, it is not always about training and playing matches. It is more comprehensive, about building a club, not just training or choosing who will play."

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