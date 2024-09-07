'Mothwa shouldn't play any other game for Bafana Bafana! Where will Blom play? Mbatha maturing like fine wine' - Fans

South Africans react to goalkeeping blunders and the late strike by the Buccaneers midfielder in the game against the East Africans

On Friday evening, Bafana Bafana needed a late Thalente Mbatha strike to salvage a point against Uganda in a 2-2 draw at the Orlando Stadium.

Both teams were battling for maximum points in Group K of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Veli Mothwa was not solid in goal and was solely to blame for Cranes' second strike.

A section of South Africans have defended the shot-stopper while others believe he is done. Have a look at their reactions as sampled by GOAL.