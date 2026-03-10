'Motaung Jr. knows nothing, clueless signing free agents and rejects of other clubs! This is the reason Kaizer Chiefs have no player in Bafana Bafana; but one win & olamthuthu supporters will ask for Bayern Munich' - Fans

In his recent interview with the media, Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr. stated the club has spent millions of Rands on new players.
Have a look at the response by the fans as sampled by GOAL.
Kaizer Chiefs lost good players because they don't want to pay - Mmoti Marota
This is the reason why Kaizer Chiefs have zero players in the squad. Your mentality on quality is so questionable - Luks Ngonyama
The problem is not the management or players, it's the fans - Zukisa Magadla
Our squad is weak. It feels like you collected them from the streets and created a team - Phiwe Khoza
No such thing as a free agent, you basically buy the player from himself, the sign-on fee is higher - Bobby Le Sekwati
Have they spent millions? On free agents and rejects of other clubs? Kaizer Chiefs sign any free one. If a player has played for Sundowns or Pirates and he's free, it's a bonus for them. The only players they bought are those players who play for NFD teams overseas, but most its always free agents - King Thani
Tell Chiefs management that as fans, you'll donate R100, then you can have millions to buy players and a coach of your choice - Stigar Madida
Motaung Jr. knows nothing; it's just that he was born within, clueless, this one - Lisotha Markson
Which millions to reinforce? Ehh, we're not all Olamthuthu fans, some of us have brains - Starara Starrity
Wait until they win one game. They want Bayern Munich. All problems are gone - Lindelani 'Lee' Boyabenyathi