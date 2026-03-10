Goal.com
Kaizer Motaung Jr., Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

'Motaung Jr. knows nothing, clueless signing free agents and rejects of other clubs! This is the reason Kaizer Chiefs have no player in Bafana Bafana; but one win & olamthuthu supporters will ask for Bayern Munich' - Fans

The Glamour Boys have been struggling in the last couple of matches, where they have lost five of the last six games played across all competitions. The Soweto giants have been accused of not investing in quality players, opting to go for the unattached ones. After winning the Nedbank Cup last year, the club is almost guaranteed a trophyless campaign.

In his recent interview with the media, Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr. stated the club has spent millions of Rands on new players.

Have a look at the response by the fans as sampled by GOAL.

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage

    Chiefs lost good players because...

    Kaizer Chiefs lost good players because they don't want to pay - Mmoti Marota 

  • Sipho Mbule, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    Reason why Chiefs don't have players in Bafana Bafana?

    This is the reason why Kaizer Chiefs have zero players in the squad. Your mentality on quality is so questionable - Luks Ngonyama 

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage

    Problem is the fans!

    The problem is not the management or players, it's the fans - Zukisa Magadla

  • Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Our squad is weak

    Our squad is weak. It feels like you collected them from the streets and created a team - Phiwe Khoza 

  • Jessica Motaung and Kaizer Motaung Jr, Kaizer Chiefs Backpage

    No such a thing as a free agent

    No such thing as a free agent, you basically buy the player from himself, the sign-on fee is higher - Bobby Le Sekwati 

  • Orlando Pirates Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Spent millions on rejects?

    Have they spent millions? On free agents and rejects of other clubs? Kaizer Chiefs sign any free one. If a player has played for Sundowns or Pirates and he's free, it's a bonus for them. The only players they bought are those players who play for NFD teams overseas, but most its always free agents - King Thani

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Fans should donate R100!

    Tell Chiefs management that as fans, you'll donate R100, then you can have millions to buy players and a coach of your choice - Stigar Madida 

  • Kaizer Motaung JrBackpagePix

    Clueless Motaung Jr.?

    Motaung Jr. knows nothing; it's just that he was born within, clueless, this one - Lisotha Markson

  • Orlando Pirates fansBackpagepix

    We are no Olamthuthu fans, we have brains

    Which millions to reinforce? Ehh, we're not all Olamthuthu fans, some of us have brains - Starara Starrity 

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Wait until they win one game...

    Wait until they win one game. They want Bayern Munich. All problems are gone - Lindelani 'Lee' Boyabenyathi 

