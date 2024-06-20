'Mosimane must stay in Saudi Arabia, coach & relegate those part-time footballers! Kaizer Chiefs are beyond repair' - Fans

A section of fans in the country believe Jingles might not be the right person to steer the Glamour Boys forward.

South African coach Pitso Mosimane recently claimed there are many coaches who can help restructure Kaizer Chiefs.

Amakhosi have been struggling to get back on their feet, with some supporters feeling Mosimane has all the necessary credentials to make Amakhosi successful. The 59-year-old, however, argued the team can get other coaches to do the job.

While a section of fans agreed with Jingles, some felt the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach is not interested in guiding the Soweto giants.

Have a look at what GOAL readers said.