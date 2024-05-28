'Mosimane must go to Kaizer Chiefs & send them to relegation too! Abha axe proves there is no best coach, even Ancelotti or Pep couldn't save them' - Fans

Pitso Mosimane's mission to keep Abha FC in the Saudi Pro League failed after a 2-1 loss against Al-Hazem on Monday night.
The result meant Abha finished third from bottom and were relegated to the second-tier alongside Al-Hazem and Al-Taee.
In his post-match interview, Mosimane hinted he is not keen on staying at the club since his contract has officially expired.
Kaizer Chiefs - who are in the market for a new coach, have been heavily linked with a move for the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly tactician.
Have a look at what GOAL readers said after Mosimane's Abha failed to make the cut.
