'Mosimane must go to Kaizer Chiefs & send them to relegation too! Abha axe proves there is no best coach, even Ancelotti or Pep couldn't save them' - Fans

South Africans share their opinion after the celebrated tactician failed to keep the Leaders of the South in the Saudi top-tier.

Pitso Mosimane's mission to keep Abha FC in the Saudi Pro League failed after a 2-1 loss against Al-Hazem on Monday night.

The result meant Abha finished third from bottom and were relegated to the second-tier alongside Al-Hazem and Al-Taee.

In his post-match interview, Mosimane hinted he is not keen on staying at the club since his contract has officially expired.

Kaizer Chiefs - who are in the market for a new coach, have been heavily linked with a move for the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly tactician.

Have a look at what GOAL readers said after Mosimane's Abha failed to make the cut.