Mosimane, Kaizer Chiefs fansGOAL
Seth Willis

'Mosimane must go to Kaizer Chiefs & send them to relegation too! Abha axe proves there is no best coach, even Ancelotti or Pep couldn't save them' - Fans

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsFEATURESAl Hazem vs AbhaAl HazemAbhaSaudi Pro LeaguePitso John Mosimane

South Africans share their opinion after the celebrated tactician failed to keep the Leaders of the South in the Saudi top-tier.

Pitso Mosimane's mission to keep Abha FC in the Saudi Pro League failed after a 2-1 loss against Al-Hazem on Monday night.

The result meant Abha finished third from bottom and were relegated to the second-tier alongside Al-Hazem and Al-Taee.

In his post-match interview, Mosimane hinted he is not keen on staying at the club since his contract has officially expired.

Kaizer Chiefs - who are in the market for a new coach, have been heavily linked with a move for the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly tactician.

Have a look at what GOAL readers said after Mosimane's Abha failed to make the cut.

Article continues below