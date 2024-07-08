Mosimane gutted after Mokwena's Mamelodi Sundowns exit - 'I get emotional with Rhulani & I'm not pretending'

GOALSeth WillisMosimane gutted after Mokwena's Mamelodi Sundowns exit - 'I get emotional with Rhulani & I'm not pretending'Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCRhulani MokwenaPitso John MosimaneThe 59-year-old former South Africa coach is unhappy with the recent technical changes at Masandawana.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDowns parted ways with Mokwena recentlyThe tactician won two trophies last season with MasandawanaMosimane unhappy with the changesArticle continues below