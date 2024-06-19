Mosimane, Kaizer Chiefs fansGOAL
Seth Willis

Mosimane gives Kaizer Chiefs a cold shoulder - 'Am I the only one who can fix Amakhosi? There are good German & Serbian coaches to do the job'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersFAR RabatPitso John Mosimane

The three-time Caf Champions League winner believes other coaches can help Amakhosi rise after recent struggles.

  • Mosimane has been linked to Chiefs for long
  • The tactician is a free agent
  • Pitso adamant there are other coaches who can do the job
