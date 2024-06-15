Mosimane challenges Orlando Pirates & Kaizer Chiefs not to rely too much on Sponsors - 'Teams receive R1 billion'

BackpageSeth WillisMosimane challenges Orlando Pirates & Kaizer Chiefs not to rely too much on Sponsors - 'Teams receive R1 billion'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCWydad CasablancaAl Ahly SCPitso John MosimaneThe former Al Ahly tactician insists clubs have to exhaust all avenues of getting money instead of relying on sponsors only. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDowns, Al Ahly, Esperance & Wydad to get huge amounts from FifaPitso impressed with their progressPirates & Amakhosi challenged to follow suitArticle continues below