Mosa Lebusa suggests Orlando Pirates are fooling themselves about catching up with Mamelodi Sundowns - 'They have been saying that for seasons, our competition is ourselves'
The Brazilians have enjoyed some dominance in domestic football as their traditional rivals the Buccaneers and Amakhosi struggle to match them.
- Sundowns have reigned supreme in the PSL
- Pirates and Chiefs have struggled to catch up with them
- Lebusa comments on Bucs' chances of matching Downs