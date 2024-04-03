Moroka Swallows vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Sea Robbers' game against the Dube Birds in South Africa's Premier Soccer League competition.

Orlando Pirates resume their quest for the Caf Champions League ticket on Wednesday when they make a trip to Dobsonville Stadium to play Moroka Swallows.

Apart from the three points, either team will also be aiming at getting the bragging rights considering the fact that this is another Soweto Derby.

While the Sea Robbers are pushing for the top two positions by the end of the ongoing campaign, their opponents are battling to get inside the top-eight bracket to qualify for MTN8.

Here, GOAL provides all the information and details you need to know about how to watch the match between Bucs and the Dube Birds, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.