David Mogashoa, Moroka SwallowsBackpage
Seth Willis

Moroka Swallows not yet off the hook! 'I still haven't received my money' - Former player claims

Premier Soccer LeagueSwallows FCBaroka FC

The former Dube Birds player says he is exploring avenues to get his dues from the former South African top-flight side. 

  • Swallows released several players in January
  • They sold their PSL status to Marumo Gallants
  • Former player claims the club still owes him
