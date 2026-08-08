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Morocco vs South Africa WAFCON Match Preview: Kick-off time, venue, squad news and how to watch Banyana Banyana's quarterfinal against the hosts

South Africa
Morocco
Africa Cup of Nations
D. Ellis
R. Jane
L. Motlhalo
K. Swart
T. Kgatlana
H. Magaia
I. Jraidi
S. Mssoudy
H. Ait El Haj
I. Redouani

GOAL brings you all the available details on the Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal between the Atlas Lionesses and Banyana Banyana at the Stade Prince Moulay El Hassan in Rabat, Morocco. The winner will not only progress to the semi final but will also then qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

  • Stade Prince Moulay El Hassan

    Match information

    Game:

    Morocco vs South Africa

    Date:

    08/08/26

    Kick-off time:

    22:00 SAST

    Venue:

    Stade Prince Moulay El Hassan in Rabat, Morocco.


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  • How to watch Morocco vs South Africa - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    DSTV app or SABC Plus

    SuperSport Channel 205 or SABC 2


    You can also follow the live score on Sofascore.


  • Morocco squad news

    Coach Jorge Vilda has attacking talent at his disposal in the likes of Ibtissam Jraidi, Sanaa Mssoudy, Ghizlane Chebbak, and Sakina Ouzraoui but it is, as they always say, defences that win tournaments, and the Atlas will be able to rely on their defensive solidity, having kept clean sheets in all three of their group-stage matches.


    Morocco Possible XI: Er-Rmichi, Redouani, Benzina, Atiq, Ait El Haj, Nakkach, Mrabet, Mssoudy, Chebbak, Diki, Jraidi.



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  • South Africa squad news

    “I think the most important thing is that we qualified for the quarter-finals. It was a tough game and became a little scrappy towards the end, but the main thing is that we are through,” Isabella Ludwig said after the victory over Burkina Faso.

    “Now it is about rectifying our mistakes and making sure we keep progressing in the tournament.

    "It has not been an easy road, but I think we are moving in the right direction. We started with a loss, then a draw and now a win, so things are improving and hopefully we can continue on that trajectory.

    “The team is strong and we are fighting. The positive result has lifted morale, so hopefully we can be even better in the next game,” she concluded.

    South Africa Possible XI: Swart, Maponya, Dhlamini, Mbane, Magama, Magaia, Jane, Cesane, Motlhalo, Ludwig, Kgatlana.



  • Jermaine Seoposenwe, Banyana Banyana, July 2022Backpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    This clash will be a revenge mission for Morocco, who were beaten 2-1 by Banyana in the final of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, also hosted on home soil.

    South Africa eventually got through as runners-up in Group B by winning their final match against Burkina Faso 1-0 but struggled from the outset, losing 2-1 to Tanzania in their opener and needing a stoppage time goal to grab a 2-2 draw with Ivory Coast.

    South Africa form: W D L D L

    Morocco on the other hand, cruised through Group A as Jorge Vilda’s side opened their tournament with a convincing 4-0 win over Kenya, followed by a 1-0 victory against Algeria and a 0-0 draw in their final Group A match against Senegal to top their group.

    Morocco: D W W L D

    Recent head to head:

    Date

    Score

    Competition

    02/12/25

    Morocco 0-2 South Africa

    Friendly

    23/07/22

    Morocco 1-2 South Africa

    WAFCON (Final)


  • Hildah Magaia and Banyana Banyana team matesBackpage

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