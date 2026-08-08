Morocco vs South Africa WAFCON Match Preview: Kick-off time, venue, squad news and how to watch Banyana Banyana's quarterfinal against the hosts
Match information
Game:
Morocco vs South Africa
Date:
08/08/26
Kick-off time:
22:00 SAST
Venue:
Stade Prince Moulay El Hassan in Rabat, Morocco.
How to watch Morocco vs South Africa - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
DSTV app or SABC Plus
SuperSport Channel 205 or SABC 2
You can also follow the live score on Sofascore.
Morocco squad news
Coach Jorge Vilda has attacking talent at his disposal in the likes of Ibtissam Jraidi, Sanaa Mssoudy, Ghizlane Chebbak, and Sakina Ouzraoui but it is, as they always say, defences that win tournaments, and the Atlas will be able to rely on their defensive solidity, having kept clean sheets in all three of their group-stage matches.
Morocco Possible XI: Er-Rmichi, Redouani, Benzina, Atiq, Ait El Haj, Nakkach, Mrabet, Mssoudy, Chebbak, Diki, Jraidi.
South Africa squad news
“I think the most important thing is that we qualified for the quarter-finals. It was a tough game and became a little scrappy towards the end, but the main thing is that we are through,” Isabella Ludwig said after the victory over Burkina Faso.
“Now it is about rectifying our mistakes and making sure we keep progressing in the tournament.
"It has not been an easy road, but I think we are moving in the right direction. We started with a loss, then a draw and now a win, so things are improving and hopefully we can continue on that trajectory.
“The team is strong and we are fighting. The positive result has lifted morale, so hopefully we can be even better in the next game,” she concluded.
South Africa Possible XI: Swart, Maponya, Dhlamini, Mbane, Magama, Magaia, Jane, Cesane, Motlhalo, Ludwig, Kgatlana.
- Backpagepix
Head-to-head and recent form
This clash will be a revenge mission for Morocco, who were beaten 2-1 by Banyana in the final of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, also hosted on home soil.
South Africa eventually got through as runners-up in Group B by winning their final match against Burkina Faso 1-0 but struggled from the outset, losing 2-1 to Tanzania in their opener and needing a stoppage time goal to grab a 2-2 draw with Ivory Coast.
South Africa form: W D L D L
Morocco on the other hand, cruised through Group A as Jorge Vilda’s side opened their tournament with a convincing 4-0 win over Kenya, followed by a 1-0 victory against Algeria and a 0-0 draw in their final Group A match against Senegal to top their group.
Morocco: D W W L D
Recent head to head:
Date
Score
Competition
02/12/25
Morocco 0-2 South Africa
Friendly
23/07/22
Morocco 1-2 South Africa
WAFCON (Final)
- Backpage
Dive deeper
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting