Morocco vs South Africa WAFCON Match Preview: Kick-off time, venue, squad news and how to watch Banyana Banyana's quarterfinal against the hosts

“I think the most important thing is that we qualified for the quarter-finals. It was a tough game and became a little scrappy towards the end, but the main thing is that we are through,” Isabella Ludwig said after the victory over Burkina Faso.

“Now it is about rectifying our mistakes and making sure we keep progressing in the tournament.

"It has not been an easy road, but I think we are moving in the right direction. We started with a loss, then a draw and now a win, so things are improving and hopefully we can continue on that trajectory.

“The team is strong and we are fighting. The positive result has lifted morale, so hopefully we can be even better in the next game,” she concluded.

South Africa Possible XI: Swart, Maponya, Dhlamini, Mbane, Magama, Magaia, Jane, Cesane, Motlhalo, Ludwig, Kgatlana.







