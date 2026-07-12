AFP
Morgan Rogers reacts to ‘ridiculous’ discussion surrounding Jude Bellingham as England No.10 battle dominated by six-goal World Cup superstar
Bellingham matches Maradona record in Norway win
Bellingham continued his sensational World Cup form by scoring twice in England’s 2-1 quarter-final victory over Norway, matching a 40-year-old record held by Diego Maradona. By netting a brace for the second consecutive knockout game, the Real Madrid icon mirrored the feat achieved by the Argentine legend during the 1986 tournament in Mexico.
The 23-year-old was the driving force behind the Three Lions' comeback against a Norway side led by Erling Haaland. In a performance that combined clinical finishing with midfield dominance, Bellingham recorded seven successful dribbles and drew numerous fouls, proving to be an irrepressible force as England booked their place in the final four.
- Getty Images Sport
Rogers slams ‘ridiculous’ debate over starting spot
Despite his current status as England's leading light with six goals, Bellingham faced intense scrutiny in the build-up to the competition. Some sections of the media even suggested that Rogers should replace him in the No.10 role, a narrative that the Aston Villa man himself has now rubbished.
Speaking to FOX Sports after the win over Norway, Rogers dismissed the idea that Bellingham’s place was ever in jeopardy. “Player of the tournament maybe? Erm... unbelievable. I think the thought of some people thinking he wasn't going to play in this tournament or he wasn't going to be involved is ridiculous,” Rogers stated, clearly frustrated by the pre-tournament discourse.
The ultimate team player
While the headlines are dominated by his goalscoring exploits, Rogers was keen to highlight the defensive work rate and physical toll Bellingham takes on for the sake of the team.
“He's proven on the world stage time and time again how great a player he is. He’s put the work in, he’s stuck with us, and he’s got his rewards. He works so hard for the team, and not just with the goals, but if you look at him he’s completely drained at the end of every game because he gives his all, so he reaps the rewards. What a player and what a person, and yeah... we all love him,” Rogers added.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
England now look forward to the semi-finals with Bellingham established as the undisputed cornerstone of the side. For Rogers and the rest of the squad, the debate over who should occupy the creative hub of the team has been settled emphatically on the pitch, leaving the "ridiculous" critics with nowhere left to hide.
Bellingham will hope to maintain his superb form when England face Argentina on Wednesday for a place in the World Cup final.
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