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Morgan Gould tips Thabo Moloisane to revolutionise Kaizer Chiefs' defence - 'He's standing on the shoulders of giants'
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Homecoming
Kaizer Chiefs secured the services of Thabo Moloisane, a move that former Amakhosi captain Morgan Gould believes is destined for success.
The 27-year-old arrives from Stellenbosch with a burgeoning reputation, having navigated a winding career path that eventually led him back to his hometown.
For Gould, this isn't just another transfer; it is a homecoming for a player who fundamentally understands the weight of the gold-and-black jersey.
Speaking on Chiefs Radio, Gould highlighted the significance of Moloisane’s background and its alignment with the club's identity.
"Look, Soweto-born, something that is in his genes," Gould explained.
"Kaizer Chiefs has a way of finding their own, whether at a later stage, he's found his home, Meadowlands being his place of birth, and he's familiar with what the brand is, what the brand holds."
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Stellenbosch steel for the Chiefs' backline
Beyond the sentimentality of his return, Gould was quick to point out the technical and physical advantages Moloisane brings from his time in the Western Cape.
Gould noted that the internal battle for starting spots is about to intensify significantly.
"The competition is going to be very stiff, he's gonna take it to the next level because he comes from Stellenbosch, Zitha [Kwinika] also.
"So they come in with one, the work ethic, it's second to none.
"The physical readiness, Stellenbosch doesn't make mistakes on that," he added.
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Shoulders of giants and national ambitions
Gould believes that being at a club of Chiefs' stature provides the perfect platform for Moloisane to regain his spot in the Bafana Bafana setup while following in the footsteps of legendary predecessors.
"And he comes back wanting to go back to the national team.
"So he comes with a lot that he has to achieve, so what a great platform for him.
"He's standing on the shoulders of giants; we came, we left, and he just needs to come in and do his best," Gould remarked.
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The right move at the right time
While many transfers are often categorised as the 'best' career opportunities, Gould made a discerning distinction regarding Moloisane's switch to the Soweto giants.
With his contract at Stellenbosch having expired, the free transfer represents a low-risk, high-reward move for a club looking to rebuild its defensive foundations with proven local talent.
Closing his assessment of the deal, Gould expressed total confidence in the fit between player and institution.
"This is not the best move for him, it's the right move, the best does not always work out, this is the right move," the former South Africa international concluded.
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