Morgan Gould tips Thabo Moloisane to revolutionise Kaizer Chiefs' defence - 'He's standing on the shoulders of giants'

Kaizer Chiefs secured the services of Thabo Moloisane, a move that former Amakhosi captain Morgan Gould believes is destined for success.

The 27-year-old arrives from Stellenbosch with a burgeoning reputation, having navigated a winding career path that eventually led him back to his hometown.

For Gould, this isn't just another transfer; it is a homecoming for a player who fundamentally understands the weight of the gold-and-black jersey.

Speaking on Chiefs Radio, Gould highlighted the significance of Moloisane’s background and its alignment with the club's identity.

"Look, Soweto-born, something that is in his genes," Gould explained.

"Kaizer Chiefs has a way of finding their own, whether at a later stage, he's found his home, Meadowlands being his place of birth, and he's familiar with what the brand is, what the brand holds."



