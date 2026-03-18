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Emanuele Tramacere

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Moretto - Giuntoli is looking for a new club: Gasperini rates him highly, but there is interest from the Premier League

The former Juventus and Napoli executive is looking for a new challenge and would have a key ally in Gasperini in Rome.

The current Roma side is defined by the tension between Gian Piero Gasperini’s demands and the decisions made by Frederic Massara, but by the end of the season this dichotomy could be broken.


For the past few days, as reported by Matteo Moretto via Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel, the name of Cristiano Giuntoli, former sporting director at Juventus and Napoli, has been circulating widely as a strong candidate for the role of head of the Giallorossi’s sporting department.


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  • MASSARA'S WORK

    The Friedkin family is currently very pleased with Massara’s work and with how he has managed to keep the finances under control whilst building a team that is, all things considered, competitive across the board. The club is equally aware of the less-than-ideal relationship between the manager and the director and, for this reason, will review his position, even though a major shake-up seems highly unlikely at present.

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  • GIUNTOLI WANTS A MAJOR PROJECT

    Since leaving Juventus, Giuntoli has been without a club, but he is looking for a major project rather than the first opportunity that comes his way. In the past, he has been courted by Saudi Arabia and also by foreign clubs, though not top-tier ones. He is in no hurry to make a decision and is keeping himself informed, to the extent that he is frequently spotted at stadiums across Europe (he was seen in the stands for the Atlético Madrid v Tottenham match and also at several matches in our league) because he would like to start afresh with a major project such as that at Roma.

  • GASPERINI HAS HIGH REGARD FOR GIUNTOLI

    And in Trigoria, as reported by Moretto, Giuntoli would find a key ally in Gian Piero Gasperini, whom the director had, incidentally, wanted to bring to Juventus before Gasperini was sacked at the end of last season. The relationship between the two is excellent, and should Massara leave, the Giallorossi manager would be keen to try working with the Tuscan director.

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