"Ginevra Elkann heading towards the Juventus presidency". Matteo Moretto posted it on X. John Elkann's sister, and Lapo's, Ginevra Elkann was born in 1979 and is an Italian film producer and director.
Journalist Giovanni Albanese, meanwhile, writes: "The report of Ginevra Elkann heading towards the presidency has been denied".
Then Guido Vaciago, editor of Tuttosport, commented: "It is a rumour that spread this afternoon. Our checks tell us the story has no basis, though we reserve the right to carry out further checks. I do not want to categorically deny the story, but at the moment it is not backed up. Ginevra is the sister of John and Lapo, a woman who has nothing to do with sport and football. I believe she is vaguely a fan, if only because of the family, but she has never dealt with sport and she works as a director. Honestly, it would strike me as a bizarre choice."